IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi dominates; Rapinoe strikes again

CLEAN, CLEAR, DECISIVE: That is how NBC Sports described Alexander Rossi’s performance on Sunday at the IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America. It was arguably the most efficient race of his career. It is a win that pulls him to within seven points of Josef Newgarden in IndyCar racing standings. He takes the lead on the first lap and holds it for 54 of 55 laps. It is an incredibly brilliant performance. This is a challenging 4 mile course with 14 turns. However, by lap 12 Rossi is leading by 12 seconds. At the halfway point in the race, the margin has bloated to 17. By the end of the race, the margin is an amazing 28.5 seconds. NBC terms it a “crushing victory.” Second place finisher Will Power stated, “I never even saw Alex. He was gone.” With no yellow flags, King Alexander was left to expand his lead and claim victory by the second largest margin in IndyCar history. The rain fell at the end of the race. He embraced father, Pieter. Rossi exclaimed, “It was a win we needed to do.” Marco Andretti exclaimed, “The NAPA team is ready to win this.” After second place finishes in three of his last four races, it was finally a good day for our home-town man.

RAPINOE/USA CONQUER FRANCE: It was billed as a quarterfinal fit for a final. It was everything a fan would want. A relentless French attack was countered by an opportunistic American offense. The star was Megan Rapinoe who scored both USA’s tallies in a narrow 2-1 win. The USA led 1-0 at halftime. They have never lost a World Cup game when leading at the 45-minute mark. This Paris showdown had been sold out for months. For the USA, it is onto the semifinals vs. England at 11 a.m. Tuesday. For the French, another failure in the quarterfinals.

FRESH START: That is what Willie Cauley-Stein wants. He desires to depart the Sacramento Kings. He is a restricted free agent meaning the Kings can match any offer and retain his services. However, Cauley-Stein’s his agent, Roger Montgomery, stated, “Based on how things have gone for him in Sacramento, I think it’s time for Willie to move on and we’d really like him to move on.” The Kings issued a brief statement, “Willie is a great player and has shown he can fit our style of play.” Interesting days ahead.

IS IT TIME?: US Men’s Soccer has been such a disappointment. Is it time for a new day? In the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the USA goes 3-0 in their pool play. They surrender no goals. The final match is a 1-0 win vs. Panama on Wednesday. It is a Jozy Altidore bicycle-kick off a corner that wins it. Talk about daring? Eleven different players play for the U.S. in this game. It is Curacao in Philadelphia on Sunday. There is much to learn in the week ahead.

A’S AT HALFTIME: In many ways, it has been a challenging first half for the Oakland A’s. However, they are very much in the chase. At Wednesday’s halfway mark through the season, they sat at 43-38 with 127 home runs, 283 extra base hits, and 645 strikeouts by Oakland pitchers. They are seven games behind in the AL West. Matt Chapman checks in with 19 HRs and 44 RBIs. Khris Davis boasts 16 round-trippers and 43 RBIs. There is a lot of baseball to play. Watch for Oakland to have an impressive final half to the season.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.