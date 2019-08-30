IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Prep football is back; Rossi loses ground in points race

PREP GRIDIRON: They may have trailed 7-6 going into the fourth quarter, but Bear River scored 15 unanswered points to seal the deal vs. Truckee. Tre Maronic was the difference maker as he scored all three Bear River touchdowns. On the defensive end, Truckee was held to a mere 78 yards rushing and 71 yards passing. It is a positive start for the Bruins.

For Nevada Union, it was a 31-12 loss at Hooper Stadium vs. Yuba City. The Miners took a 6-3 lead into the second quarter. However, it was the Honkers who took over from there. NU Coach Brad Sparks noted, “They’re young and they are learning…I know we are going to clean things up and these guys will get better.” Brilliant weeks ahead for both squads in arguably the most exciting time of the prep season.

GATEWAY: Alexander Rossi started 11th, his worst career Gateway position. However, by lap 160 of 248 he was in third, just 1 second off the lead. He found himself in a position where he had to save fuel and was forced to pit with 20 laps to go. It cost him dearly as his 13th place finish slipped him to third place in the overall standings, 46 points behind leader Josef Newgarden. Two races left with Portland on tap for this Sunday.

ANDREW LUCK: Years of exhaustion for the Indianapolis Colts quarterback led to his untimely weekend retirement. The fans booed, but Luck kept a vow to remain healthy. The quotes are riveting. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live.” “It’s taken the joy out of the game.” “I feel exhausted and quite tired.” “A moment of clarity.” Even with the disappointing fan frustration, Luck left on his terms at the time he felt was right.

A’S: Oakland took three-of-four in Kansas City. Matt Chapman had been on a tear until getting beaned by a 91 MPH fastball in the first inning on Wednesday. Khris Davis is out until Saturday on paternity leave. The timing is perfect as his batting has been spiraling downward for weeks. Let’s hope a few days away rejuvenate him. The A’s have a shot at the first Wild Card spot, but catching Houston is a tall order.

PANDA PROBLEMS: Pablo Sandoval has left an indelible print on San Francisco. His tenure ushered in World Series wins and the 2012 Fall Classic MVP. However, now he faces a huge challenge as he undergoes Tommy John surgery in September. After two failed seasons in Boston, he came back to his championship form and re-emerged as a huge asset for the Giants. Is he done? Only time will tell.

DEMARCUS COUSINS: Last week it was the torn ACL. This week TMZ has released an alleged audio tape of him threating Christy West, the mother of his 7-year old son. When West refuses to allow their son to attend Cousins’ wedding to Morgan Lang, he reportedly replied, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet through your (expletive) head.” The NBA is researching it and has indicated they are investigating. Cousins could be in more trouble than his ACL.

