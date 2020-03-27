IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Olympics postponed; MLB in a state of flux

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a masked man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters building in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics have been moved to next year.

Associated Press | AP

2020 OLYMPICS: IOC Committee member Dick Pound states, “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided.” This happens after Canada says they will not send athletes. The games will be moved back to no later than the summer of 2021 with the hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Holding the games in 2020 was labeled “utterly irresponsible.” This will bring enormous problems and costs, but the decision was inevitable.

MLB: Baseball is in a state of flux. Hope is that they can commence two months after the scheduled start. They prepare for a shorter season that may extend to the end of October. Playoffs may well be located in either domed stadiums or warm weather venues. There will be a second Spring Training to prepare the players. However, all bets are off if the coronavirus extends into the summer.

NFL: The league is proceeding with their draft scheduled for April 23-25. They will be conducting the event while team representatives are sheltering. It is a controversial decision that comes on the heels of the closing of team facilities in the wake of the health crisis. ESPN calls it, “really a poor look.”

PATRIOTS: Is the dynasty over? The team appears beatable after losing their prized quarterback and mainstays on the already-leaky offensive line. Yes, they still have a stellar defense and arguably the best coach in football. However, the need has never been larger for them to re-tool. Patriots safety Devin McCourty says, “The task is definitely taller this coming year than it has been in years past…It’s not going to be so easy this time around.” Looming larger is the hope that the pre-season can commence in July.

JOE BUCK: It is a sports oddity as this Fox broadcast mainstay keeps his game in stellar condition by commenting on common things happening to normal people during this life timeout. It is whacky and different, but also designed to assist charities at this time.

INDIANAPOLIS 500: It is yet another victim. This stellar event is postponed to August 23 with the hopes IndyCar is racing by that time. It is the first time since 1946 that the biggest spectacle in auto racing has not been held over the Memorial Day weekend. A wise decision on the auto front.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.