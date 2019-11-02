IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: NU volleyball rolls into semifinals; Nationals bring World Series title to DC

NEVADA UNION VOLLEYBALL: The Lady Miners roll. On Thursday night, they oust the Kimball Jaguars in straight sets. It is onto the semifinals next Tuesday night. Libero Kendall Gould orchestrated an 11-point run in the second set to seal it for the Miners. She stated, “I wanted to lift up our team. We played together. I’m excited.” In complementing Gould’s efforts, Senior Emerson Dunbar racked up a nifty six-point run in the first set and sealed it with five straight points in the pivotal third set. Dunbar quipped, “I figured out what I needed to do. When we bring everything out on the court, we dominate.” Two wins away from all the marbles!

WORLD SERIES: The Washington Nationals are the Kings of the Road! They win every road game and take a sizzling Game 7, 6-2. It is redemption for the Nats as they bring the title to Washington, DC after 95 years. The Houston Astros were heavily favored, but a big blast by Howie Kendrick in the seventh sealed the deal. After enduring 33 seasons without baseball, the nation’s capital won the Fall Classic.

49ERS: It is a double-dip week for San Francisco as they beat the Carolina Panthers 51-13. Nick Bosa and George Kittle with big games that leaves Fox’s Dick Stockton to exclaim, “We’re watching a tremendous exhibition by the 49ers.” On Thursday night, the 49ers take an eight game losing streak vs. the Arizona Cardinals to Glendale. Jimmy Garrappolo has arguably his best night with San Francisco as he completes 28-of-37 for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a narrow 28-25 win. Fox stated, “Jimmy Garroppolo has been very impressive and came through with some great passes in the clutch.” They move to 8-0 on the season and emerge as the only undefeated team in the NFC.

RAIDERS: Penalties doom Oakland. With 4:50 left in the fourth, they had racked up a season-high 120 yards. It was the difference in the Houston Texans 27-24 win. The Raiders had a chance to win this one as they led in the fourth, but Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was the difference.

KINGS: It is a case of third quarter blues that has plagued Sacramento early in the season. On Wednesday night, they lead 66-61 at half. However, the Hornets own the third stanza, leading 93-84. NBC Sports California commentator Doug Christie called it, “Shocking.” Three-point shooting was lacking and the roof caved in during a period of 12 minutes. Charlotte prevailed 118-111 as the Kings go 0-5.

WARRIORS: Golden State looks more like a hospital ward than a basketball team. Alec Burks, Willie Cauley-Stein, Kevin Looney and Klay Thompson were all on the mend. With Cauley-Stein and Burks returning on Wednesday, Steph Curry broke his hand vs. Phoenix and will be out for an extended period. It may be a long season for the Warriors.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.