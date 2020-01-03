IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: New Year’s resolutions for 2020

As we embark on the new decade, here is a list of the likely New Year’s resolutions in the sports world.

JON GRUDEN: Learn to stick with a one-point conversion that would tie a game instead of going for two, to lose the game.

DALLAS COWBOYS: Enjoy play in the NFC East where you can seek to win the Division with an 8-8 record.

MARK DAVIS: Endorse the song Auld Lang Syne which boasts the opening verse of “Should old acquaintance be forgot” as he flees from Oakland.

SAN JOSE SHARKS: Pledge to get Joe Pavelski back and earn a playoff spot…the most unlikely of all.

NBA: Continue the legend of ex-Commissioner David Stern, “Superman in Sacramento,” who saved pro basketball locally.

OAKLAND A’s: Continue to over-perform with one of the lowest payrolls in baseball as well as make it past the Wild Card Game.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS: Regain baseball relevance.

SACRAMENTO KINGS: Turn the ball over less, learn to win the close games and reward the fans with a trip to the NBA playoffs.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT: Pledge not to visit Jupiter, Florida during the NFL playoffs.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Prevail in a 2020, winner-take-all playoff game vs. the Seattle Seahawks in a brilliant series tied at 1-1 during the regular season.

Here is to a great 2020 in Nevada County!

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.