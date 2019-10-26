IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: MLS comes to Sac; Kings secure Heild

MLS IN THE CAPITAL: It is a big move for our metropolitan area. Major League Soccer is coming to Sacramento in 2022. This ushers in yet another era of sports to complement the Sacramento Kings. MLS Commissioner Don Garber believes in the community and thinks it is a perfect fit for the league. In the 1970s, the Earthquakes were born in San Jose. It proved to be a revelation for the South Bay. It was an enhancement in many key areas for Silicon Valley. So, we are now faced with the same opportunity to experience a high quality, attractive sport starting in ’22. It cannot come soon enough.

KINGS: Securing Buddy Hield to a long-term deal is a positive move for Sacramento. As the season commences with great promise for the Kings in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, keeping this team together has to be a top priority for Sacramento’s top brass. Hield had soured by the lack of a new deal. Now that he has it, he is re-energized. This scenario may well play out for other key components of the team. Sacramento must be diligent in insuring that they keep the core of this squad together.

MINERS: Nevada Union football is officially off the snide! Senior Matt Dal Bon quipped, “It just means so much,” after a strong defensive effort en route to a 20-7 win over Ponderosa. It is a huge triumph as Nevada Union breaks a 38-game losing streak in league play. For a moment, look at the team’s record. It is a respectable 5-3. Is this an upturn in NU football? It has been an arduous run, but let’s just see where it takes this squad. It makes the weeks ahead promising.

BRUINS: Perhaps the biggest news of the week is that Tre Maronic is rapidly improving from his collarbone injury. Once thought lost for the season, rumors have been swirling that he will be back soon. It would come in the nick-of-time after a 40-17 loss to Foothill. It is generally thought that one more win is needed to qualify for the playoffs, making last night’s game crucial.

49ERS: 6-0? Really? It was a gut-check in Washington as they managed to best the Redskins 9-0 in miserable weather conditions. The field took the appearance of more like a swimming pool than a gridiron. Good teams find ways to win games, and San Francisco managed three field goals while limiting the Redskins to a mere 154 yards of total offense. The defense continued to shine while the offense did just enough to get it done. It is the first shutout for the 49ers since 2016. Fox commented, “Look out. Here come the 49ers.” The Carolina Panthers will be a great weekend test.

RAIDERS: Their contest vs. Green Bay had a defining moment that proved disastrous for the Raiders. Trailing 14-10 with less that 2 minutes to play in the first half, quarterback Derek Carr sprinted to the end zone. As he reached for the goal line, he fumbled the ball out of bounds for a touchback. The Packers took over and went the distance for a touchdown before half. Instead of leading 17-14, Oakland found themselves in a 21-10 hole. Green Bay took over from there. Aaron Rodgers went 25-for-31 on the day with 429 yards and five touchdowns. He also notched a running score in a monster performance. Final score: 42-24 Packers.

FALL CLASSIC INDEED: In my younger days, the World Series was a family event. The games were played in the afternoon. I would relish the weekends when I was not in school as there were no DVR’s then. With no cable or satellite, everything was viewed using a simple antenna. In 1962, when the Giants played the Yankees, I would rush home to eat lunch to watch 30 minutes of the game. Those were simple times. Well, on Wednesday night I relived the past. With the area on mandatory blackout, I went to my mom’s, using a digital antenna, to watch the Nationals take a 2-0 lead with the help of a generator. Yes, the signal came in and out, but it was an evening when I recaptured youth. At 64, there are few moments that compare. Indeed, a Fall Classic.

