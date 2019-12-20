IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Mark Davis’ cold farewell to Oakland; 49ers back into playoffs

MARK DAVIS: There was no fond farewell to Oakland when the Raiders played their final tilt at The Coliseum. When asked if it was a sentimental moment, Davis was quick to reply, “No. I went through this before in ‘82. No.” The team will be missed, but not Davis.

RAIDERS: The finale at Oakland Coliseum turned into a load thud for Oakland. In front of a sellout crowd to witness the swan song, the Raiders allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to seize the game 20-16. They had 10 drives in Jacksonville territory, but could only salvage 16 points. The emotion-filled crowd watched the Jaguars win with :31 remaining.

49ERS: San Francisco backs into the playoffs as the Atlanta Falcons scored a pair of touchdowns on the last 2 seconds of the game. With the Los Angeles Rams loss, the 49ers qualified for the playoffs. George Kittle caught 13 passes for 134 yards, but it was not enough as the 49ers went to 11-3.

KINGS VS. WARRIORS: Golden State swept the series last season. However, the tides have turned. Despite NBC Sports California broadcaster Grant Napier calling it “just awful basketball. Terrible.” The Kings easily won 100-79. The most alarming statistic was the Kings suffering an NBA season-leading 29 turnovers. It was the third rod win in a row for Sacramento.

DREW BREES: Monday night’s dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts featured two shattered records by the New Orleans quarterback. He sets the all-time touchdown passing record and goes 29-for-30, setting an NFL completion percentage mark. Brees, however, laments the one incompletion. “You always think about the one you missed. If I just set my darn feet and throw it to the running back, it’s 30-for-30, so that one will haunt me for a while.”

NEWTOWN HIGH SCHOOL: A triumph for the ages! Newtown High School captured the Connecticut State Championship on the last play of the game. A large number of juniors and seniors attended Sandy Hook Elementary School during the shooting seven years ago. The conquest came on the Sandy Hook anniversary, on a long pass just as the fog lifted momentarily. An inspiring moment for the community.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.