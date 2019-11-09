IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Lady Miners earn spot in title game; Raiders win a pair

LADY MINERS VOLLEYBALL: The Hilmar Yellowjackets give the Lady Miners everything they could handle, but Nevada Union prevails in a five set classic. In the decisive fifth set, Nevada Union goes down 4-8, but they claw back into it with a five-point run by Kiana Spillner. They prevail 15-13 and it is on to tonight’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 Championship. Spillner would comment, “You have to stay calm and breathe. Find your inner-self. It was one point at a time.” It was a big night also for Kendall Hughes who added, “It was about getting the other team to make mistakes. We knew going in that it would be tough.”

MINERS FOOTBALL: No matter how you look at it, this has been a year of partial-redemption for Nevada Union football. It was nice to get a run at the playoffs. There were inspirational games. They broke a long league losing streak. Perhaps it sets the tone for better things to come.

BRUINS FOOTBALL: The exclamation point on the regular season is a 31-6 win vs. the Marysville Indians last Friday night. Tre Maronic seemed to return at full strength and helped orchestrate the postseason appearance last night at Bear River. The team has had its fair share of ups-and-downs, but they emerge healthy and ready to make their mark.

RAIDERS: Oakland goes 2-0 on the week and vaults back into the playoff hunt with a record of 5-4. With a 31-24 win vs. the Detroit Lions and a Thursday night thriller in route to a 26-24 win vs. the Chargers, it has largely been rookie Josh Jacobs who has made the difference. Eight games in, he has set the Raiders rookie record with 740-plus yards. They still need to throttle back the penalties, but they found a way to get it done. They are over-performing.

49ERS: San Francisco is the last undefeated team in the NFL. However, their mettle will surely be revealed with a number of tough contests on the horizon. Monday night they face Seattle, and this may be their most difficult challenge yet, It is amazing that they have positioned themselves for a postseason berth with positive play on both sides of the ball.

SHARKS: It has been a difficult start to the season for San Jose. However, a two-game winning streak is nice. They need to re-discover the scoring touch and play much better defensively. A major storm cloud surfaced this week as The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas leveled a charge against forward Evander Kane that he ran up $500,000 worth of gambling markers on April 15, 2018 as the Sharks were taking on the Golden Knights in the playoffs. Kane has had a difficult time establishing major credibility, and this is another blow for the team and him.

