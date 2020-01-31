IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Kobe’s death stuns world; Kings pull off improbable comeback

KOBE: Sunday was a terrible gut-punch for all sports fans as we realized Kobe Bryant had tragically passed in a helicopter crash. It was simply difficult to absorb that Kobe was gone. As the crowds formed at Staples Center, it shocked the entire sports world. In essence, he was a global citizen. Tiger Woods noted, “I will remember him for the fire. He brought it every night.” We will never fully understand what his contributions may have been in his post-basketball life.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: The odds are on Kansas City to capture the championship. San Francisco has truly dazzled the NFL this season. They both find themselves at a crossroad. Can the 49ers complete a Cinderella story? Will Patrick Mahomes and company dominate on offense? This may well come down to turnovers and mistakes.

KINGS: It was over! In Minnesota on Monday, Sacramento trailed the Timberwolves 108-86 with 5:45 to play. As the Kings began to warm-up late, Doug Christie quipped, “too little, too late.” You see, they were still down by 15 with 2:03 to play. Buddy Hield scored 42, and De’Aaron Fox tied the game on a zany free throw in which Sacramento trailed by two with time set to expire. However, amazingly the Kings tied it and then took the contest in OT.

LEBRON JAMES: On Saturday night, James passed Kobe Bryant to become third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He moved into third with 33,644 points, trailing only Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul Jabbar (38,387). Also of importance was that the Philadelphia 76ers triumphed 108-91 over the Lakers. The 76ers moved to 21-2 at home.

SHARKS: With Captain Logan Couture out, San Jose was dealt yet another blow. After Tomas Hertl made an exceptional showing at the NHL All-Star game last week, he suffered a torn ACL MCL in Wednesday night’s loss vs. the Vancouver Canucks. He is out for the season. Los Tiburones are well on the outside looking in, and this may have just sealed their fate.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.