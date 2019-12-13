IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Kings starting to find stride; Sharks make major change

KINGS: Just perhaps, The Sacramento Kings are coming of age. There was the disappointment of the loss in San Antonio. However, the wins in Dallas and Houston were simply brilliant. Then they best Oklahoma City at home. These are games they lost last season. Now they are finding a way. Nemanja Bjelica commented in Houston, “We deserved this win,” after he launched the 3-point dagger as time expired. Marvin Bagley is back. Da’Aaron Fox is not far behind.

49ERS: George Kittle is a monster. On a fourth-and-2 with :53 left, he orchestrated a 54-yard total gain to set up the winning field goal. The epic battle in The Big Easy finally resulted in a close win for San Francisco as time expired. It may not have been pretty, but the 48-46 victory over the Saints was certainly satisfying. Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt was left to exclaim, “What a win for the 49ers!”

SHARKS: After a dismal southern road trip, General Manager Doug Wilson pulled the trigger and fired coach Peter Deboer, who simply ran out of runway. Perhaps at the center of this is Joe Pavelski’s departure to Dallas. The Sharks had money for Logan Couture, Evander Kane, and Erik Karlsson, but could not put out for Captain America. In comes the boogeyman, Bob Boughner as coach.

RAIDERS: Ugh! Tough sledding for Oakland. After going into halftime tied at 21, the Tennessee Titans surged to a 42-21 win. The Titans got it done in impressive fashion. Once positioned for the playoffs, the Raiders hopes are fading.

PATRIOTS: Yet another blunder by New England as a crew is discovered filming the sidelines of the Cincinnati Bengals. Too much controversy for the Patriots. Of course, coach Bill Belichick states that he had no knowledge. The team has played poorly of late and Tom Brady is sour. The NFL is not fond of New England these days.

