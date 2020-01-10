IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Kings reign over Warriors; Sharks lose their captain

KINGS/WARRIORS: Round two of the season series saw the Sacramento Kings again dominate the Golden State Warriors. All that needs to be said is that the Warriors set a team record for futility going 0-for-17 on 3-point shots. Despite 20 turnovers, Sacramento led 90-64 after three quarters and went on to post a nifty 111-98 win. It really was not that close.

SAN JOSE SHARKS: They are flirting with .500, but now comes the loss of captain Logan Couture. He will be out 6 weeks due to a broken ankle. They are coming off a 2-2-1 road trip before Thursday night’s 3-1 conquest at The Tank in which Joe Thornton became the oldest Sharks player to notch a power play goal. It will definitely take some heavy lifting to make progress in the West.

NFL: The Game of the Week has been selected as the Buffalo Bills vs. the Houston Texans. Houston was left for dead after trailing 16-0 in the third quarter. However, Deshaun Watson got his game in gear, surged back and helped get it tied, forcing overtime. The Texans got the OT field goal with 3:20 left to snatch this one out of the jaws of defeat. Watson went 20-for-25 with 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns (one pass, one rush).

SAINTS/PATRIOTS: The two surprises of the weekend find both of these teams banished to the sidelines. The Vikings scored a touchdown within the first 5 minutes of overtime to send the favored Saints packing in New Orleans. CBS’ Jim Nantz asked, “Is this the Brady Theater?” However, the curtain came down with a 20-13 loss to the Titans. Brady will be back, but this New England surprise was difficult for their faithful.

THE AFTERMATH: Meet Case Saunders. He is a devout Seattle Seahawks fan. He is also the grandson of Grass Valley residents Bruce and Deborah Jones. You see, Case bet his dad that Seattle would win the final regular season game. If he lost, he had to painstakingly dress in 49ers garb. Here he is after San Francisco sealed the game on the last play.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.