IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Kings need to get healthy if they want to compete in West

KINGS: Sacramento sits at 8-12 going into Friday night. They desperately need to get De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, and Bogdan Bogdanovic back. In the ultra-competitive West, this is a key to eyeing the playoffs.

49ERS: San Francisco suffers a tough loss as time expires. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is closing in on most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season. Raheem Mostart experiences arguably his most brilliant game as a professional. It came down to the final play, and, as was the case vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers fell three points short. Now, a near must-win Sunday in New Orleans for the 10-2 squad.

RAIDERS: Are they playing out the string in Oakland? Once in the playoff hunt, the Raiders laid a gigantic and smelly egg in Kansas City just as they had done the week before vs. the Jets. This one is an unimpressive 40-9 loss. It is the first time since 1961 that the Raiders posted consecutive losses by 30-plus points. Can Jon Gruden inspire this team in the final four games of the season? It is time for the swan song.

DALLAS COWBOYS: Things are getting hot in Big “D”. After a dreadful loss on Thanksgiving to Buffalo, Jerry Jones threatens the entire coaching staff in a tirade. Then, two night ago, it is an abysmal effort by a porous defense and lackluster offense. They go 6-7 on the season and lose 31-24. It really was not that close.

NHL: Bill Peters is released as coach of the Calgary Flames after former player, Akim Aliu, revealed that Peters unleashed racial remarks towards him. Aliu alleged Peters “dropped the N bomb several times.” Peters is also accused of physical violence towards his players after former Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordan alleged he kicked him and hit another player on the head. Will this change the scope of coaching?

STANFORD FOOTBALL: They gave No. 16 ranked Notre Dame a run for their money down on the farm. After leading 17-7, a blocked punt and a long TD pass by The Fighting Irish doomed this effort. For the Cardinal, they had 27 players out for the game of which 21 had missed 6-plus games. It is a 45-24 eventual win for Notre Dame.

