IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Huff not invited to the party; Sharks wave white flag

GIANTS: The 2010 World Series reunion is in the on-deck circle. It will happen without Aubrey Huff. San Francisco notes, “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of the organization.” Indeed! Huff says it is due to political views. However, his comments regarding Iranian women, Bernie Sanders, and women coaching in baseball were simply over-the-top. Huff, unfortunately, disqualified himself from the celebration.

ASTROS: The relentless cheating scandal firestorm continues. Houston manager Dusty Baker pleads for MLB to protect his players. Two California Little Leagues ban the name Astros! A Long Beach league Presidents exclaims, “Parents are disgusted.” Major Leaguer Trevor Bauer says Houston stole from the game, calling them “hypocrites, cheaters.” Has MLB handled the 2017 sign-stealing properly?

SHARKS: San Jose has waved the white flag. Tomas Hertl and Erik Karlsson are out for the season. Captain Logan Couture is almost ready to come back. Rumors swirl that legends Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau may be trade bait. Defenseman Brendan Dillon is traded to Washington for two future draft choices. The curtain has come down on this season’s playoff hopes.

XFL: Week 2 continues to boast decent crowds as all four games are covered by Fox, ABC and ESPN. NBC’s Chris Collinsworth notes, “I like the XFL coaches. I respect big plays, fresh rules and professional broadcast.” ESPN’s Steve Levy emerges as the league’s main pitchman, performing brilliantly. It is a short schedule, but a promising start.

EDDIE DeBARTOLO JR: President Donald Trump has pardoned the ex-49ers mogul from a 1998 corruption case in which DeBartolo was convicted of a felony. The White House exclaims “exceptional compassion and warmth” as a result of his philanthropic efforts. Several 49ers appear in Washington, DC, and Jerry Rice quips, “I take my hat off to President Trump for what he did.” Vindication for the man who ushered in the hay-day of 49ers football.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.