IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Farewell to Pocono; A’s pass tough tests

FAREWELL TO POCONO: James Wickens watched the race after being confined to a wheelchair following last year’s race. It has become the most dangerous track on the IndyCar circuit. Sunday was not much different.

This time, it was a major crash on turn 2 of the first lap. It claimed seven drivers, including local star Alexander Rossi. Takuma Sato made a suspect move that started the chain reaction as he came down on Rossi. NBC Sports stated, “That accident, after what happened last year, was inexcusable. Sato, in my opinion, needs a look at a suspension.”

Rossi added, “I can’t begin to understand after last year how Takuma thinks that any type of driving like that is acceptable. Disgraceful.” Rossi only dropped to 35 points behind season points leader Josef Newgarden, but the future of IndyCar at Pocono is uncertain.

A’S: It was a tough two series stretch in which A’s aficionados only hoped for the best. Test passed! They take three-of-four from the Houston Astros and sweep the Yankees in a three-game set. Oakland takes the lead in the Wild Card race. They are 21 games over .500. They only need Khris Davis to start swinging the bat again.

49ERS: San Francisco triumphs over the Denver Broncos 24-15. However, the news of this preseason matchup swirled around QB Jimmy Garapollo. He went 1-for-6 with an interception and 0 yards. He was out after the third series. ESPN noted, “Pretty disappointing. Poor performance by Jimmy G. and the first team offense.” Garrapollo seemed to actually be favoring his right knee. The backups and a strong defense won this game.

RAIDERS: Most of the news involves Antonio Brown as he files yet another grievance against the NFL pertaining to his helmet. Raiders management is not impressed. Brown shows up for work on Tuesday wearing the NFL approved headgear. Let’s hope he gives up his silly obsession and becomes a part of the Raiders. They go to Winnipeg and beat the Packers on a last second field goal 22-21. They are 3-0 in the preseason!

COUSINS: It is more bad luck for DeMarcus Cousins. Eighteen months after rupturing his achilles tendon and four months after injuring his left quad, it is now a tear in his left ACL. This will sideline him for almost all of the coming season. Think of this. Klay Thompson, after suffering the same injury, will not return until the All-Star Break. Cousins’ hopes for a productive season have evaporated.

