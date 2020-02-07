IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Chiefs end 50-year drought; Jumbo Joe reaches 1,500 points

CHIEFS: The Super Bowl is claimed by Kansas City after a frenetic fourth quarter. They were consistent throughout the playoffs. After trailing, they always found a way to come back and prevail. The fourth quarter was a Rembrandt. Patrick Mahomes took over the game and conquered a hill the Chiefs had not climbed for 50 years. Andy Reid and company get it done. A brilliant season climaxes in the final fete.

49ERS: Let us not forget that this was an unexpected and encouraging season. Little was expected of San Francisco. Yet, they performed in an extraordinary manner and found a spot in the playoffs. From there, they successfully navigated to the Super Bowl. They even appeared poised to take the championship, leading 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Two strategic failures kept the 49ers from the NFL crown. At the end of the first half, San Francisco had a chance to widen their lead. However, it was a terrible final drive in which the clock was poorly managed. In the fourth quarter, it all unraveled. While Kansas City moved the ball and scored, San Francisco suffered their first three-and-out. The Chiefs scored with 6:13 to play, and like an NFL steamroller, they flattened the 49ers.

JOE THORNTON: The San Jose Sharks superstar and future hall-of-famer, Thornton notched his 1,500th point on Tuesday night in a 3-1 win. He is only the 14th player in NHL history accomplishing the mark. He did it in a mere 1,620 games, orchestrating nearly a point-a-game. The humble Thornton proclaimed, “I shouldn’t be up there with those guys.” Actions speak louder than words, Jumbo.

KINGS: It was Act II of a series with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento had stolen the first game a week ago in overtime after a huge comeback. On this night, the Kings boasted a 21-point lead with 4:36 to remain in the third quarter. As the Timberwolves closed in, it was Dewayne Dedmon, since traded, who helped close it out. With five blocks and 12 rebounds, he experienced one of his better games. It was a narrow 113-109 win in which Grant Napear was left to exclaim, “The Kings are very fortunate to have won the game.”

NU ON SNOW: A big Monday at Northstar looms for the Nevada Union snowboarding team. They are tuning up for the State Finals on March 4-5 at the same venue. Cole Fletcher plays a key role. He commented, “Everyone plays on a level field and they help you out as much as they can.” They are focused on improving times this weekend in preparation for the March date.

