IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Bochy reaches 2,000 wins; 49ers off to hot start

GIANTS: What a night in Boston! It was not the typical contest. Forget that the Giants beat the Red Sox 11-3. The night belonged to Bruce Bochy as he notched his 2,000th win. He noted, “It is a number represented by so many people. It’s pretty special here. It is a moment I will never forget.” It is a culmination of a long and successful career. If that is not enough, legend Carl Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch to grandson Mike Yastrzemski! The younger Yastrzemski has had a brilliant season for the Giants and it made the night at Fenway even more special.

A’S: Oakland is sprinting to the playoffs after a tough three game set vs. the Kansas City Royals. However, they again found a way to take 2-of-3. It all results in the largest Wild Card lead the A’s have enjoyed all season. Now the tantalizing question arises as to whether they can make a serious run in the playoffs. The pitching and hitting are largely in place. It will be a fun proposition if they can get beyond the Wild Card game in Oakland.

49ERS: Surprising is the word used to describe San Francisco’s effort in Cincinnati as they dominate the Bengals 41-17. It was a truly impressive performance as Jimmy Garoppolo completes 17-of-25 for 297 yards including three touchdowns. It is the first time since 2013 that they went 2-0 to start the season. Oddly enough, their 594 yards was the fifth most in team history since 1960. It marked the first time they scored 30-plus points in weeks 1 and 2 since 1998. It was also their first 40-plus point game since 2014. Matt Breida again had a brilliant day with the ball, but this was a total team effort. This week’s challenge vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a great test.

NEVADA UNION: As coach Brad Sparks noted, if a team is to travel 5 hours, you hope for the best result. That is what the Miners got in a 73-0 thrashing of Harbor High School in Santa Cruz last Saturday. It was one of the more dominant games in Nevada Union gridiron history. They racked up more than 500 yards with touchdowns from nine different players. The positives were that the Miners scored on all but two drives. They dominated on both sides of the ball. The offensive and defensive efforts were truly what Nevada Union was searching for. It certainly set the stage for the weeks ahead.

BEAR RIVER: It is yet another impressive outing for the Bruins as they best the Liberty Ranch Hawks 44-21 in Grass Valley last Friday. Tre Maronic and Colton Jenkins were both impressive as was Zach Fink’s defensive prowess in the first half. Fink currently has 10 sacks on the season and noted, “I did my part. I gave it my best effort.” It was an iron-clad defensive effort in which Liberty Ranch did not score until the third quarter. Unfortunately, the team gets this week off after today’s contest was cancelled.

RAIDERS: Oakland got off to a 10-0 start vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though Kansas City failed to score in the first quarter for the first time in 22 consecutive games, they took over the game and dominated in route to a 28-10 win. In this one, all points were scored in the first half. Patrick Mahomes enjoyed his second game with 400-plus passing yards. The Raiders got shut down in the final three quarters of this contest as Kansas City turned in a champion-like performance.

