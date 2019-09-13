IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: A’s take series with Astros, lead Wild Card race

A’S IMPRESS: With it all on the line for the post season, Oakland faced Detroit and Houston. They teetered on the final two American League Wild Card spots. Their season is winding down and this week was crucial. They proceeded to take 3-of-4 from the Tigers. However, the Houston Astros presented a formidable challenge. To make matters worse, the A’s lost game one 15-0. In game two, however, they scored 11 runs on 13 hits in the first three innings. It marked the first time since 1908 that all starters had at least two hits. On top of that, Oakland pounded six home runs. They prevailed 21-7 with a season high in runs and hits. It set things in motion. The A’s took game three, 5-3, and clinched the finale, 3-2. After the dust settled, they went into the first Wild Card spot by Thursday night. Going 6-2 during this tough stretch put the A’s in a position for the postseason.

BRUINS: Bear River goes to 3-0 on the young season with a 56-0 win vs. Pershing County High School from Lovelock, Nevada last Friday. Tre Maronic not only blocked two punts, he also rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns. The Bruins had over 300 total yards and six running touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bruins held the Mustangs to 100 yards rushing and just 38 yards passing. Tyler Dzioba amassed 12 tackles and Caleb Hurst pitched in with seven tackles and a fumble recovery. The team is off to a positive start.

49ERS: San Francisco had lost their last 12 games in the Eastern Time Zone. They also did not win a road game last season. The 49ers had but two interceptions in 2018. On Sunday, they had three with two for touchdowns. Thus is the story in their 31-17 conquest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. It is a good start to the season even though Fox labeled it “nothing but mistakes.” Hopefully Jimmy Garoppolo knocked off the rust. Although it was still too many untimely penalties, they found a way to get it done in the opener.

RAIDERS: The curtain comes down on the last appearance of the OAKLAND Raiders on Monday Night Football. Steve Levy termed it a “hot start” as Derek Carr goes 16-of-17 in first half passing. It is Jon Gruden’s 100th regular season win as the Raiders prevail 24-16 on the last dirt field in the NFL. Levy summed it up as he stated, “After everything they have gone through since last March, including Antonio Brown, it has to be satisfying.”

ANTONIO BROWN: His bad karma just cannot keep him out of the news. The latest is an accusation that he raped an ex-trainer. Brittany Taylor says Brown “forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face in the mattress, and forcibly raped her.” Brown’s attorney states that it was “entirely consensual.” Now the NFL is meeting with Taylor. It has been a jagged year for Brown and the negative news just keeps coming.

