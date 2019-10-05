IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: A’s come to end of the road; Giants bid farewell to Bochy

WILD CARD WOES: The A’s fail in their quest to move on at the Oakland Coliseum. The Tampa Rays hit four home runs. Khris Davis ends the season 5-for-33. ESPN quips, “The Rays are hitting for power and the A’s are not.” Tampa ace Charlie Morton shut down a good A’s lineup. Oakland could only muster six singles going into the seventh. The last time the A’s took a winner-take-all game was 1973. It was a brilliant season, but, again, the Wild Card Game is the end of the road.

GIANTS: The curtain came down on San Francisco’s season with a crushing loss vs. the LA Dodgers. Bruce Bochy’s swan song in San Francisco was well celebrated. He is only the 11th manager with 2,000 wins. He is one of 10 managers with three World Series wins. Bochy is the only skipper to win 900 games with two teams. He orchestrated the Giants to 11 consecutive playoff series wins from 2010-2014. His contributions will be well-remembered in the City by the Bay.

NEVADA UNION: The Miners roll in their final pre-season tune-up with a 64-0 win over Fairfield last Friday. It was a solid performance on both sides of the ball. Nevada Union led 43-0 at the 8:44 mark of the second quarter. Fairfield had yet to earn a first down and totaled -34 yards on their first three possessions. The Miners scored their first safety of the year in this effort. Jaxon Horne scored the hat trick with a touchdown on the ground, through the air and on a kickoff return. “We’re finally starting to climb the ladder,” quipped Head Coach Brad Sparks. Last night’s tilt vs. Placer was an excellent barometer for Nevada Union.

RAIDERS: Oakland wins and loses in Indianapolis. On the one hand, it is a much needed 31-24 triumph vs. the Colts. On the other hand, they lose linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the remainder of the season after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jack Doyle of Indianapolis. Burfict is a repeat offender. On the day, Oakland racked up the yardage, leading 193 to 15 after the first quarter. The CBS sports team commented, “They buzz-sawed through the Colts defense.” Kenny Albert added, ”The Raiders defense has been the story of the game.” It is the first win in Indianapolis since 2001 and the most points on the road since 2014.

SHARKS: The season opens on Wednesday in Las Vegas vs. The Vegas Golden Knights. It is a listless performance for San Jose. They are dominated and fall big-time. 4-1. NBCSN’s Kathryn Tappan is left to say, “Vegas is running away with it.” The Sharks had but 13 shots through two periods and had been out-chanced 23-7.

