IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: An unlikely star on the ice; Sharks ship Marleau

EMERGENCY GOALIE: A story of amazing proportions. David Ayres is a Zamboni driver in Toronto. The Carolina Hurricanes have a date with the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the course of this week’s contest, both Carolina goalies are injured and unable to continue. They enlist the services of Ayres who happened to be at the game. He suits up as No. 90. The Hurricane players tell him, “Have fun with it. Don’t worry about how many goals go in.” However, he plays well and Carolina wins 6-3. He is mobbed in the locker room following the game and appears on The Today Show, The Late Show, and The NBC Nightly News. All of the proceeds from his performance go to the National Kidney Foundation. He claims fame as his stick is sent to the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame. Perhaps only in hockey.

PATRICK MARLEAU: The roof has caved in as the San Jose Sharks dispatch ex-captain Patrick Marleau to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 3rd round draft selection. Marleau wants to win a Stanley Cup. He has a chance in Pittsburgh. An iconic figure in Sharks history, he is granted his wish as San Jose lumbers through the remainder of the lackluster season.

KINGS: Is there hope for playoff action in Sacramento? It is an uphill battle as they need to overtake New Orleans, Portland, and Memphis. This will necessitate some serious win streaks. On Thursday night, they led going into the fourth quarter. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder won it down the stretch, 112-108. Alex Len has been a positive addition, but a three-game win streak is eclipsed in OKC. This will take a monumental effort.

STEPH CURRY: He will be back tomorrow for the lowly Golden State Warriors. The superstar last played October 30 before breaking his right hand. The Warriors are a league worst 12-47 after a 30-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Steve Kerr notes that Curry is “looking great.” Kerr wants him to get reps with a revamped roster that includes the newly-acquired Andrew Wiggins.

NFL: Tom Brady is not the biggest news for the league this week! The NFL and the NFLPA are close to a work deal that is fan-friendly. It has been approved by the owners. It includes the expansion of regular season games to 17. Preseason games will be reduced to three. Fourteen teams would participate in the playoffs under the proposed deal. Now, the players will have to vote.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.