IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: 49ers sign Armstead; Brady heads to Tampa

49ERS: Defensive lineman Arik Armstead inks a new 5-year deal worth up to $85 million. He becomes one of the highest paid lineman. San Francisco is driven to keep the stellar defense together. They rode it to the Super Bowl, coming up 10 minutes short of winning the championship. Armstead and Nick Bosa are viewed as two of the main reasons the 49ers excelled and now Armstead is locked in for the long-term future.

TOM BRADY: He is the perfect fit for the Buccaneers! Brady is poised to usher in a true renaissance. The team has not won a playoff game since 2003 and has not made the playoffs since 2007. They will leave the normal 5-11 season behind. No more brutal Massachusetts winters as Brady transitions to a year-around warm climate. He has thrown 29 interceptions in four years. The Bucs threw 30 last season. He has a decent supporting cast and can be, even at 43, a game-changer.

SIMONE BILES: USA Gymnastics sends Biles a birthday greeting as the most decorated gymnast of all times. However, it is not taken well. She, in turn, calls for an independent investigation of the Larry Nassar scandal. He was the team doctor who sexually assaulted more than 150 women and girls over several decades. He is jailed now for the long-term. However, USA Gymnastics is still a mess. Biles is right. The organization should stop hiding.

NFL: Labor peace until 2030 is at hand. The vote by the players was 1,019-959 in favor of the new agreement. Those players who voted against noted the revenue split and the new schedule. Over 500 players did not vote. The NFL is now poised to negotiate a new TV deal that ensures continuity for the next decade. For fans, it is a great deal. Starting in perhaps 2021, one less week of preseason football and, for the first time, a 17-game season. It is nice to avoid another labor fracas.

NBA: More players from both leagues test positive for the coronavirus. It continues to transcend the sports world as our national pastimes remain on “pause.” All say it will be reevaluated in April, but do not expect things to miraculously improve. NBA owners are working on a plan to continue in June with games being played in empty venues, perhaps even small, intimate practice facilities.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.