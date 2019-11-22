IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Menary named league MVP; Warriors have really bad night

FAITH MENARY: Nevada Union’s volleyball star is honored as Foothill Valley League’s Most Valuable Player. It is certainly not a big surprise. Menary stood out all season for the Miners and led them to a Section Championship Game. It is hard to determine whether she shines more as a player or person. However, she surely made her mark as she led the state in kills. On to Louisiana Tech for Menary in the next volleyball step.

WARRIORS: Ouch. Steve Kerr must still be suffering from a migraine after the Dallas Mavericks made mince-meat of Golden State. With seconds to play, the Warriors trailed by 50! As the game ended, they had sliced the margin to 48. It is a 142-94 loss, the worst defeat since 1973. Luka Doncic had a triple-double before the end of the first half. ESPN was left to say, “For the Warriors, it is a ‘get-through-the-season’ proposition.” Absolutely dismal.

KINGS: Is Sacramento hitting its stride? Going into Friday’s game, they have won six of their last eight games. The one-point thriller vs. the Boston Celtics was complemented by a 120-116 conquest over the Phoenix Suns. Bogdon Bogdanovic scored 31, a career high, vs. Phoenix along with seven 3-pointers. The Kings have had the NBA’s 4th toughest schedule so far. They are slowly climbing back into the Western Conference race.

RAIDERS: Don’t look now, but here come the Raiders. They best the 0-10 Bengals 17-10. At this point in the season, it is not important how they win, they need to simply embrace Al Davis’ “just win, baby.” They have the fourth most favorable schedule down the stretch with only one team above .500.

49ERS: Thirteen points in the final 31 seconds on Sunday? You bet! Jimmy Garoppolo has his best day as a pro going 34-of-45 for 424 yards with four touchdowns despite two interceptions. San Francisco dug out from a 16-0 hole after only 11 first quarter yards. FOX’s Daryl Johnston noted, “The 49ers were just not ready to start this game.” However, they turned it around without Joe Staley, Matt Breida and Robbie Gould. A truly tough trio of games starts tomorrow night.

A MOMENT TO HONOR: At Wednesday’s night’s NHL Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game, a young son was reunited with his father as dad unexpectedly returned from Afghanistan. The world paused for a moment as they both embraced in tears. NBCSN emerged early from their commercial spot. Madison Square Garden orchestrated the entire feat. The game was delayed several minutes so everyone could soak in the experience. It was a brilliant moment for players and fans alike. Kudos to a network, team, and building that made this so gripping and meaningful.

WORLD WAFFLE EATING CONTEST: Sport? Absolutely! San Jose’s Joey Chesnut and Matt Stonie invade SAP Center last Sunday night during a San Jose Barracuda’s hockey game. Neither one will eat raw oysters. However, they are totally into waffles…and Coney Island hot dogs. A true entertainment and sports value!

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.