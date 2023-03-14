Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners snowboard team competed in the California State Championships last Wednesday and Thursday at Northstar California Resort in Truckee, California.
Chole Hughes finished in sixth place for the Girls’ Giant Slalom, becoming the first Nevada Union female and second student to place in the top ten in Miners history.
“Feels like I’m the fifth loser,” Hughes said. “Just kidding, it feels pretty good, although I hope to be in the top three next year.”
Orion Collinson was the first Nevada Union High School student to place in the top ten, doing so in 2022. Collinson still holds the record in the Men’s Slalom at Nevada Union.
Hughes, in her first run, posted a time of 56.19, and in the second run, 54.98, giving her a total of 1:51.17.
Hughes started snowboarding at a young age.
“I’ve been snowboarding with my dad since I was three,” Hughes said.
Hughes loved competing in the state championship.
“It feels amazing,” Hughes said. “Snowboarding is my favorite thing to do, and it’s always a good time on the mountain. I had the best time at states racing, and riding in the powder this week was incredible, and I had so much fun.”
Other competitors
Catrina Fletcher and Monroe Bouck competed for the Miners girls’ team. Fletcher posted a total time of 2:07.11 in two runs, while Bouck had a time of 2:10.26
For the boys, Gibson Cain posted 1:54.91; Ceedric Henry, 1:57.51; and Orion Collinson, 2:00.19.
The Miners team had a combined+board total of 1588, which gave them a combined rank of sixth.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
