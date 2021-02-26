How we find our way back

Walter Ford



It’s almost time for me to dust off the old ball mitt and knock the dried mud from my cleats — almost.

Some high school sports have kicked back up and others will soon follow. Local recreational adult leagues and youth leagues will be starting in the coming weeks and months as well. As a whole, the Nevada County sports scene is slowly coming back.

The past 12 months, or so, has caused quite a bit of division, and I hope sports can be one of the ways we as a community bridge an ever-growing gap. For many, the return of local sports are a return to normalcy, a way to reconnect with old friends and a way to alleviate the stress knot that was 2020.

I’ve always looked at sports as a way to bond with others, grow as a person and heal my mind from the ills of everyday life, and I believe we can find our way back to common ground through sport. Local sports cut through the social media hate, through the perils of a highly contentious presidential election, and through the mask debate. None of that really matters on the ball field. No one cares about your party affiliation between the lines. What matters is whether can you play well, play with respect for yourself and your opponent, and did you leave with a smile.

This is how we remind each other that we actually like each other. That we have a lot more in common than we differ. On the field, we’re just people playing a game and, more times than not, we all get along.

As with high school sports, there will likely be COVID-19 protocols for rec-leagues and youth leagues that will need to be followed to ensure everyone’s safety and allow leagues and teams to get up and running again. Everyone needs to do their part to follow the rules to ensure local athletics don’t have to shutter again.

BACK IN THE SADDLE

Yes, I’m officially back at The Union sports desk. I just couldn’t stay away.

Things will be a little different than they were pre-pandemic, but our local sports scene will be well represented in the pages of this fine newspaper going forward.

I would also like your help. Let me know what local sports stories you want to read. The best thing about sports in a small community like ours is the stories are about your neighbors, your friends, your family members and even you. If you see someone in our community shining athletically, let me know.

I’m incredibly grateful to be back with The Union, and I look forward to seeing y’all around the ball fields soon.

END IT WITH A QUOTE

“Every parting is a form of death, as every reunion is a type of heaven.” — Tryon Edwards.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.