Hole-in-one: Ron Talbott aces hole No. 14 at Nevada County Country Club
Ron Talbott, a member of Nevada County Country Club, scored a hole-in-one at the club on Sept. 30. Talbott scored the ace using a 7 hybrid golf club on the 14th hole. His feat was witnessed by Josh McGovern and Jim Moran.
For information on NCCC, contact Club Pro-Manager Kelly Runkle at 530-273-6436 or kelly@nevavacountygolf.com.
Sports-related reports may be submitted to Sports Writer Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Hole-in-one: Ron Talbott aces hole No. 14 at Nevada County Country Club
Ron Talbott, a member of Nevada County Country Club, scored a hole-in-one at the club on Sept. 30. Talbott scored the ace using a 7 hybrid golf club on the 14th hole. His feat was…