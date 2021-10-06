Hole-in-one: Ron Talbott aces hole No. 14 at Nevada County Country Club

Ron Talbott, a member of Nevada County Country Club, scored a hole-in-one at the club on Sept. 30. Talbott scored the ace using a 7 hybrid golf club on the 14th hole. His feat was witnessed by Josh McGovern and Jim Moran.

For information on NCCC, contact Club Pro-Manager Kelly Runkle at 530-273-6436 or kelly@nevavacountygolf.com .

Sports-related reports may be submitted to Sports Writer Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com