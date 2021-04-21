 Hole in one: Judy Dwelle aces 15th hole at Alta Sierra Country Club | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Hole in one: Judy Dwelle aces 15th hole at Alta Sierra Country Club

Sports Sports |

Submitted to The Union
Judy Dwelle, a member of Alta Sierra Country Club and Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club, carded her first ever hole-in-one on Saturday. Dwelle, who has been playing golf for only a year, hit a perfect wedge on the 78-yard 15th hole to record her first ace.
Submitted to The Union

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community Sports
See more