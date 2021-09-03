Hole-in-one: Collin Rutherford aces hole No. 2 at Nevada County Country Club
Collin Rutherford celebrated a return to his hometown on Aug. 22 by scoring a hole-in-one at the Nevada County Country Club.
Rutherford, now of Ames, Iowa, was playing in the club’s annual Invitational Tournament with his father, Jeff, when he used a pitching wedge to ace the 136-yard second hole.
Jeff Rutherford, Jeff Duran and Gary Menary witnessed the feat.
