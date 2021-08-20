Hole in one: Blake Andrews aces hole No. 2 at Nevada County Country Club
Friday the 13 turned out to be a lucky day for Blake Andrews of Nevada City.
Andrews scored a hole-in-one at the Nevada County Country Club in Grass Valley. He used a 6-iron to ace the 160-yard second hole. The feat was witnessed by playing partners Tom Hess, Bob Hare, Jerry Schwartz and Harvey Lathrop.
For information about the Nevada County Country Club, contact Club Pro-Manager Kelly Runkle at 530-273-6436 or kelly@nevavacountygolf.com.
Sports related reports may be submitted to sports editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com
