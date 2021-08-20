Hole in one: Blake Andrews aces hole No. 2 at Nevada County Country Club

Friday the 13 turned out to be a lucky day for Blake Andrews of Nevada City.

Andrews scored a hole-in-one at the Nevada County Country Club in Grass Valley. He used a 6-iron to ace the 160-yard second hole. The feat was witnessed by playing partners Tom Hess, Bob Hare, Jerry Schwartz and Harvey Lathrop.

