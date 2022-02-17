Nevada Union wrestlers headed to Sac-Joaquin Masters

Nevada Union wrestling teams continue to perform well, and this past weekend advanced seven students to the state qualifying section tournament — the Sac-Joaquin Masters.

Senior Captain Cameron Cormack led the way for the boys, placing fourth, while Hunter Casteel and Ricky Kiser placed sixth. Also qualifying for the boys were Captain Max Schug, and Austin Toste. Maddox Graves placed ninth and will be an alternate in the event that one of the top eight from another team can’t go.

The boys as a team took 10th out of 24 teams represented.

The girls placed 37th out of the 70 teams represented at their tournament, and were led by Cheyanne Painter (seventh place) and Marley Lopin (eighth place), both of whom advance to the Masters tournament in The Stockton Arena next weekend.

This is the most wrestlers NU has sent (seven teammates) to the Masters tournament in a single season in the last nine years, and only one of them is a senior. Painter becomes just the third NU girls freshman to qualify for the Masters in NU school history, and Lopin the third sophomore in NU school history.