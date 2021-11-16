Hard work, dedication showcased by 8U football team

The Bear River Junior Bruins 8U football team has completed its 2021 season, finishing with a 5-2 regular season record and an appearance in its league championship game.

With only 15 players on the roster, the team showed grit and determination throughout the season. It got off to a rocky start with a loss to Bella Vista, but the 8U team then ran off three straight victories before losing a hard fought battle against eventual league champ Bradshaw Christian, 15-12.

The Bruins ended the regular season on a roll, winning the final two games by a combined score of 66-0. Those victories propelled the Junior Bruins to the playoffs as a 4th seed.

The first-round game was the boys’ most exciting, as they defeated No. 1 Highlands in double overtime.

Their season came to an end in the championship game with a rematch against Bradshaw Christian. With a 6-0 lead at halftime, the boys fought hard, but ran out of gas in the second half and were defeated 18-6.

The 8U offense led the league in scoring, paced by running backs Jaxson Lodarski and Carter Atwood, and all stars QB Sam Boice and LT Jake Brock. Also anchoring the line were center Landon Ahrens; and guards Cooper Davis, Caleb Vieira, Logan Roberts and RT Easton Ising. When not laying pancake blocks, these tight ends and receivers were catching passes and juking defenders, led by Kalen Lodarski, Landon Kropp-Cotta, Brydon Danby, Carson Zinola, Vincent Talbott and Degan Hand.

The coaches and parents are extremely proud of this group of young men for the hard work and dedication they showed throughout the 2021 season.

“I love the effort the kids put out on the game field as well as the practice field,” said head coach Tony Talbott. “These kids all have a great future, on and off the field.”

Source: Tony Talbott