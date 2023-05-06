Sports Reporter
The GV7’s 18+ Coed Soccer League season is getting ready to kick off season two on May 10th; the season runs through July 12th. Games will be played at Dee Mautino Field in Grass Valley on Wednesday nights from 5-8 p.m.
Sports Reporter
“This exciting league is perfect for soccer enthusiasts of all skill levels,” Damien said. “So whether you’re a seasoned pro or just looking to have some fun, this league has something for everyone.”
The cost per team is $800, with up to 13 players per team, making this an excellent value for soccer lovers in the area.
“The games are held on natural grass and in a fun, competitive atmosphere,” Damien said. “You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to get in the game.”
For more information or to register your team, please check out their website at gv7soccer.com or contact Damien at 310-290-7264 or gvas.contact@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook at Grass Valley Adult Soccer.
“Don’t wait – sign up for GV7’s Season 2 18+ Coed Soccer League today and get ready to score big,” Damien added.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
