On Thursday night, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series took to the streets of York Haven, Pennsylvania, to race in the World of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash at the BAPS Motor Speedway. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet finished second behind points leader David Gravel.
Gravel’s 85th career win moved in a tie with Sweet for the 10th most wins all-time.
“Hats off to Kolten (Gouse), Scott (Gobrecht), and everybody here at this racetrack. They gave us a really good racetrack,” Gravel told worldofoutlaws.com. “Cody (Jacobs), Scott (Vogelsong), and Zach (Patterson) gave me an unbelievable car tonight. We didn’t qualify that great. But from the Heat Race I knew we had a really good race car. It feels good to be on the second row of the Heat Race and get in the Dash and win one.”
Sweet led for 12 laps, but Gravel got back ahead, and Sweet stayed close to Gravel but could not close the gap, and Gravel beat Sweet by 1.240 seconds.
“I was pretty good early,” Sweet told worldofoutlaws.com. “I really struggled in lapped traffic. It didn’t surprise me when David got me. But the racetrack was great, two lanes. I got him back. I just didn’t have a good enough car I don’t think. Like he said, I was spinning down the backstretch. I just couldn’t find a great spot for my car. At the end I kind of paced him and felt like we were pretty equal. I was trying hard, and I was too far behind. We’ll take a second tonight and try to get better for the next two nights.”
After Gravel and Sweet, Logan Schuchart was able to finish third, followed by Carson Macedo and Brent Marks to round out the top five.
Sweet picked 146 and now has 5,492. He now trails Gravel by six points; Gravel now has 5,498 points. Macedo (5,466), Schuchart (5,282), and Sheldon Haudenschild (5,282) wrap up the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 23 top-five finishes, and 35 top-ten finishes.
Sweet will have a chance to regain points lead Saturday as “The Greatest Show on Dirt” heads to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for the Champion Racing Oil Nationals at the Williams Grove Speedway.
Hot laps start at 4:00 p.m., Opening ceremonies and racing start at 4:30 p.m. and can be seen on Dirtvison.com
