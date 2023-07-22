Sweet and Gravel

Brad Sweet (left) trails David Gravel (right) by six points the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series standings.

 Trent Gower Photo

Sports Reporter

On Thursday night, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series took to the streets of York Haven, Pennsylvania, to race in the World of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash at the BAPS Motor Speedway. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet finished second behind points leader David Gravel.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.