Sports Reporter
With the Huset’s High Bank Nationals over, the World of Outlaws Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to New Richmond, Wisconsin, for the Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway starting tonight.
The Cedar Lake Speedway is a 3/8 mile dirt oval named after the nearby Cedar Lake.
Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will look to remain in first place with points after earning $17,000 in the four-day Huset’s High Bank Nationals.
The doubleheader weekend will have two $10,000-to-win events. Cedar Lake has hosted 49 Series races in the past, meaning Friday’s visit will make the 3/8-mile the 18th different track to reach 50 World of Outlaws races.
Sweet owns the record for the most consecutive victories in Wisconsin. He won five straight from July 2019 to July 2021. In 18 starts in Wisconsin, Sweet has six wins and 11 podiums and only missed the top ten once.
Sweet is the points leader in World of Outlaws, with 4,556. He has a ten point lead on Gravel, who has 4,546. Maceco (4,516), Schuchart (4,380, and Donny Schatz (4,328) wrap up the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has 34 starts, five wins, 19 top-five, and 30 top-ten finishes.
Sweet started racing in the World of Outlaws in 2005 and has raced in 830 races. He has 84 total wins, 425 top-five, and 641 top-ten finishes.
From 2009 to 2011, Sweet raced in the NASCAR Camping Truck Series and had three top-ten finishes. Sweet also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for three years, with six top-ten finishes.
Tonight’s and Saturday night’s races will start at 5:00 p.m. and can be seen on dirtvision.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: