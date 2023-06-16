Sports Reporter
Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will race in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial today and Saturday at the Beaver Dam Speedway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin—Sweet races in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.
The Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial is a 30 lap race on 0.333 mile dirt oval track.
Racing teams will fight for a $10,000 payday on Friday and a $20,000 payday Saturday.
Last Friday and Saturday, Sweet raced in The Sprint Car Capital of The World” in Knoxville, Iowa. With his third-place finish Friday and sixth-place Saturday.
In both races combined, Sweet compiled 282 points and earned $5,550.
Sweet regained the top spot in points with 3,908.
David Gravel is 14 points behind Sweet with 3,894 points. Carson Macedo (3,878), Logan Schuchart (3,746), and Donny Schatz (3,706) round out the top five.
Sweet is a four-time winner at the Beaver Dam Speedway. Sweet’s racing team Kasey Kahne Racing has won seven of the last 15 races at Beaver Dam. Along with Sweet’s four wins, Joey Saldana won two races and Daryn Pittman one.
If Sweet wins this weekend, he will surpass Pittman with the most wins at Beaver Dam. Both racers are tied at four wins apiece.
Sweet has five wins this season, along with 12 podium finishes. He is second to Gravel in wins (6) and podium finishes (13). Sweet has 16 top-five finishes and 25 top-ten finishes. The Kasey Kahne racer has led for the most laps this season with 147, Macedo is second with 126.
The four-time champion has raced in the World of Outlaws since 2004 and has 84 wins, 422 top-five, and 636 top-ten finishes.
Hot Laps and qualifying for today’s and Saturday’s races start at 4:30 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the races on Dirtvison.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: