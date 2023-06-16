Brad Sweet

Brad Sweet edged out Kyle Larson in race earlier this season in Waverly, Ohio.

 Trent Gower

Sports Reporter

Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will race in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial today and Saturday at the Beaver Dam Speedway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin—Sweet races in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

