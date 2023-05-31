Brad Sweet

Brad Sweet edged out Kyle Larson in Friday’s race in Waverly Ohio. Sweet is tied for first in points with Carson Macedo, both has 3,344 points.

Brad Sweet raced in the Featured Auto Parts Memorial Day Spectacular on Memorial Day at the Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The Grass Valley native finished 9th and picked up 132 points and $2,050.

