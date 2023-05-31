Sports Reporter
Brad Sweet raced in the Featured Auto Parts Memorial Day Spectacular on Memorial Day at the Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The Grass Valley native finished 9th and picked up 132 points and $2,050.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Brad Sweet raced in the Featured Auto Parts Memorial Day Spectacular on Memorial Day at the Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The Grass Valley native finished 9th and picked up 132 points and $2,050.
James McFadden won the race and led for all 30 laps. Carson Macedo, Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi, and Michael Kofoid.
Sweet also raced Friday and Saturday in Waverly, Ohio. He placed first on Friday and 11th Saturday.
Sweet is now tied with Macedo in points with 3,344 after Macedo’s second play finish on Monday. David Gravel, 3,330, Logan Schuchart, 3,196, and Danny Schatz, 3,170, round out the top five in the World of Outlaws points.
Sweet races for Kasey Kahne Racing 49, and they led the way in points with 3,344, along with Johnson Dietz Racing LLC. Kasey Kahne Racing has earned $106,875.00 this year, second to Big Game Motorsports LLC, which has earned $108,400.00.
So far this season, Sweet has 24 starts, five wins, 14 top-five, and 21 top-ten finishes. Overall, Sweet has 84 wins, and he debuted in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2003.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Series heads to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Friday, June 2, before the Series heads to the Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minnesota, on Saturday, June 3.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: