Sports Reporter
The Special Olympics World Games will begin today in Berlin, Germany. Twenty-six year-old Grass Valley native Annastasia Maloney will compete in her first World Olympics.
“I’ve been participating in the Special Olympics for around five years now,” Maloney said. “I also do basketball, softball, soccer and flag football. I like to run, it’s my most favorite thing. I get out there and have fun and do what I do best, basically.”
In Orlando last year, Maloney took home a gold medal in the 800-meter run and a bronze in the 400-meter run. She also participated in the mini javelin and placed seventh.
Maloney headed to Germany last Friday to meet with teammates and begin practicing for the Olympics.
The Special Olympics will run from June 17-25; more than 7,000 athletes from 180 global delegations will compete in 26 sports as part of the largest inclusive sports event in the world.
Games coverage begins with the World Games Opening Ceremony on ABC on June 17 at noon PT. The three-hour telecast from Olympiastadion in Berlin will capture the inspiration and pageantry of the Opening Ceremony and the parade of athletes. It will feature vignettes capturing the incredible stories of several athletes from around the globe.
Kevin Neghandi, Jen Lada, and Special Olympics athlete Daina Shilts will host the Opening Ceremony coverage, with reporting from Tim Tebow and Julie Foudy. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts will serve as the Master of Ceremony.
Throughout the week (June 18-25), ESPN will feature more than 220 hours of live-streaming competition coverage from 13 sports on ESPN+ and ESPN3. ESPN will provide enhanced coverage for three sports — Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming, and Powerlifting — with original commentary and additional production elements, with world feed coverage of the remaining ten sports (Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball – both 5v5 and 3v3, Futsal, Handball, Hockey, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Soccer, and Volleyball — both indoor and beach).
The on-air team includes Cheryl Haworth, Daina Shilts, Dan O’Brien, Drew Felios, Jason Ross Jr., Julie Foudy, Kelsey Riggs, Patrick Kinas, Rowdy Gaines, Tim Tebow, and Victoria Arlen.
Additional content will be featured across ESPN’s digital (ESPN.com, the ESPN App), linear, and social media channels.
ESPN’s coverage will be rounded out with a two-hour Best Of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 program on July 2 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC, capturing and recapping the top moments from the World Games, along with original multiple features and stories.
SCHEDULE – SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD GAMES BERLIN 2023
All times eastern
Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony June 17
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
ABC / ESPN3 / ESPN+
Best Of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 July 2
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
ABC / ESPN3 / ESPN+
June 18
Rhythmic Gymnastics
6 a.m. – Noon
June 19
Rhythmic Gymnastics
3 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Athletics (Track & Field)
3 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Powerlifting
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Hockey
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
June 20
Athletics
3 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
Swimming
3 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Powerlifting
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Hockey
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Rhythmic Gymnastics
3 a.m. — Noon
Volleyball
3 a.m. -6 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
June 21
Athletics
3 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Swimming
3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Powerlifting
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Soccer
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Hockey
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Volleyball
3 a.m. -6 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Rhythmic Gymnastics
3 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Athletics
June 22
3 a.m. – 11:15 a.m
Swimming
3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Powerlifting
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Basketball
4 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Soccer
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Volleyball
3 a.m. -6 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
June 23
Athletics
3 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Swimmings
3 a.m. – 5 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Powerlifting
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Basketball
7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Basketball (3x3)
8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Basketball (3x3 Unified Sports)
1:45 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Futsal
3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Handball
7 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Soccer
5 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Volleyball (Beach)
8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
June 24
Athletics
3 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Swimming
3 a.m. – 5 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Powerlifting
4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Artistic Gymnastics
3 a.m. – 6 a.m.
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
9:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Basketball
3 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Basketball (3x3)
5 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Futsal
3 a.m. – 6:15 a.m.
8 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Handball
4 a.m. – 8: 15 a.m.
Soccer
6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Volleyball (Beach)
3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
June 25
Athletics
3 a.m. – 5:15 a.m.
Basketball (3x3)
3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Artistic Gymnastics
4 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.