Grass Valley Charter wins Small School Championship
Grass Valley Charter School last week won the middle school girls Small School Championship. The championship included all county schools. After beating out Nevada City School of the Arts and Mt. St. Marys on Wednesday, Grass Valley Charter School played against Clear Creek at Nevada Union for the championship. There were three separate brackets for the championship — Large School, Little School and 7th grade. Seven Hills beat Union Hill for the 7th grade championship, Magnolia beat undefeated Union Hill on Wednesday and then Forest Lake for the Large School Championship.
Source: Tanya Telford
