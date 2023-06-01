This year’s Regatta will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, at Scotts Flat Lake gate #2. This event is open to the Public. Cost: $35 per boat entry fee plus NID launch/entry fees apply.
Advance check-in for racers is Friday, June 2nd, from 5 to 8 PM. Racer check-in Sat. June 3rd, 8 to 10 AM. Skippers meeting, 10 AM.
Lunch will be at 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. Bring your own food or buy a hot dog meal ( hot dog, chips, a soft drink, $10, cash or check, no credit cards, please).
Depending on the wind/weather, the races begin around noon and ends around four PM.
Happy hour usually starts around 4:30 p.m. Bring some finger food to share and your own (adult) beverages of choice.
Dinner starts around 6:00 PM, hot dog meals will again be offered at dinner time, and the BBQ grills will be lit for those wishing to cook their own food over the hot coals.
The awards ceremony and raffle/auction for great stuff will proceed as they unfold. Club Members are encouraged to bring some valuable objects to be raffled/auctioned off.
There will be music and dancing for those with (and without) grog.
For complete details and forms, visit www.gcyc.net and click “Regatta “ on the home page “scuttlebutt “box. Unfortunately, the Submarine races were canceled again this year..... Commodore Doug.