This year’s Regatta will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, at Scotts Flat Lake gate #2. This event is open to the Public. Cost: $35 per boat entry fee plus NID launch/entry fees apply.

Advance check-in for racers is Friday, June 2nd, from 5 to 8 PM. Racer check-in Sat. June 3rd, 8 to 10 AM. Skippers meeting, 10 AM.