Registration for Gold Country Soccer League is now open for summer camps which will be held the weeks of June 12-15 and June 19-22.
If you are interested in the competitive program, have your child come try out for a competitive team. Tryouts for the Gold Country United will be held on May 22-26, 2023.
Parents interested in getting their kids involved can find more information and a link to register on the Gold Country Soccer website at www.goldcountrysoccer.org.
In particular, Gold Country United is looking to expand the 2011-2012 girls’ team and support the growth of all existing teams There is no cost to register for tryouts.
Recently, Gold Country United soccer club had eight competitive teams compete in the same tournament. The 2013 Boys team stood out among the competition with a second-place finish in their bracket at the Elk Grove Cup April 15 -16.
Gold Country Soccer League and its competitive club, Gold Country United, have seen record growth in recent years. Participation in recreational and competitive leagues has steadily grown in the past few years, allowing the non-profit organization to add paid staff for the first time since it became a non-profit in 1985.
Gold Country Soccer League has hired Executive Director Monique Derenia and Director of Coaching Sean Valentine in the past year. Both bring a solid background in player and coach development and club management to help the league expand soccer opportunities for the youth of Nevada County and strive to make soccer a premier sport in the area.
“Gold Country Soccer has grown tremendously over the past five years, and I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished for the kids in that time from beginning our all girls rec teams — which has generated more interest in the sport in general from girls — to increasing participation in our comp club and older aged rec teams,” Derenia said. “We’ve kept the focus on encouraging new players to the sport as well as helping them ignite a passion for the sport that will make them lifelong players.”
With the city of Grass Valley’s investment in the all-weather fields at Lyman Gilmore and Scotten schools, Gold Country Soccer League has even more opportunities to grow with a focus on more year-round programs.
“It’s a really exciting time for soccer players in our community. Now there are fields that represent pride in our players, contribute to more professional training, and help our players compete on equal footing with the larger clubs in the Sacramento area. We welcome and have opportunities for every kind of player, from beginner to advanced, and those interested in competitive travel teams. We’re also really beginning to see a strong pathway of development from our rec to our comp teams that also benefits our local high school soccer programs,” Derenia added.