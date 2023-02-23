Gold Country Senior Softball Association (GCSSA) provides recreational slow pitch softball for men and women over 50. GCSSA will be holding in person signups and rookie (new player) evaluations Saturday March 4, 11, 18 & 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. All skill levels are welcome, and having new players come out to these evaluations helps the managers for draft purposes.
GCSSA supports two leagues: a weeknight league that plays Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evenings and a Saturday league that plays Saturday mornings and afternoons. Current members and managers will be at the practices each Saturday to assist you with signups.