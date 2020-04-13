Gold Country Kuk Sool Won goes online

Gold Country Kuk Sool Won owners Tony and Lila Reyna have always said that if someone does positive things and stays around positive people, they will continue moving in a positive direction. This remains their guiding principle in the time of the COVID-19 quarantine.

Gold Country Kuk Sool Won is now offering classes online through Zoom. All regular classes are offered online, from the Turtle Tots preschool program all the way through Black Belt. Gold Country Kuk Sool Won is a family oriented martial arts business, with students ranging from 2 to 81 years old.

A family business from all sides, Reyna’s children, Ishaan and Chela, are up from Los Angeles and working as the Kuk Sool ‘tech team,’ helping each step of the transition from in-person to online training.

“If you told me a month ago that I would be teaching Kuk Sool online, I never would’ve believed you,” Tony said. But he is grateful for the ability to stay connected, and for the fortitude of Gold Country Kuk Sool Won students through this time.

“There’s something awesome about walking downstairs for Kuk Sool class,” a black belt posted after her first Zoom class with Tony and Lila.

One parent commented that with Kuk Sool classes online, “Now home can be a place of focus.”

New students and families are also welcome to begin their martial arts journey with introductory lessons.

“Quarantine has nothing on Kuk Sool kids,” another mom said after seeing her son’s spirits rise in class.

Along with regular Kuk Sool training, Reyna is also offering private lessons, and specialty classes such as Ki Breathing — an internal energy breathing technique that keeps the lymph moving, boosts the immune system, and reduces stress levels.

Lila, also the founder of Action Awareness Training, initiated ​Women’s Self Defense to the Beat,​ a way to learn powerful skills to protect oneself.

For more information or to sign up, visit http://www.GoldCountryKukSoolWon.com.

