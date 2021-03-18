Going the distance: Miners impress at Gold Country Distance Carnival

Nevada Union’s Jake Slade crosses the finish line first followed by teammates Wesley Selby and Travis Selby, who finished in second and third places, respectively, in the varsity boys 1,600-meter race.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada Union’s track season is off and running.

The Miners hosted their first event of the season Wednesday, welcoming more than 100 student-athletes to Hooper Stadium for the Gold Country Distance Carnival.

“This is the beginning of track season, and for a lot of these kids it’s the first track meet of their life,” said NU track coach Kevin Selby. “We’re thankful to be able to give kids the opportunity.”

The eight-team meet featured distance runners from Nevada Union High School, Bear River, Forest Lake Christian, Colfax, Placer, Granite Bay, Whitney and Marysville.

“Traditionally, distance runners have opportunities to do distance-only meets, but with the regional (COVID) restrictions, we just decided to create one,” said Selby. “We decided to just go all in on racing and get the kids as many opportunities as possible.”

The Miners didn’t squander the opportunity, especially in the boys 1,600-meter race, where NU runners took the top-three spots.

Crossing the finish line first was senior Jake Slade, who finished with a personal best time of 4 minutes, 30.85-seconds.

After finishing, Slade fell to the ground and let out a victorious roar.

“We wanted it more than anyone out there,” Slade said about his team’s effort in the race. “We came into that race hungry for something and we all came out and got it.”

Slade was followed closely by NU sophomore Wesley Selby, who placed second with a personal record time of 4:31.84.

“That was awesome,” said Wesley Selby. “I’ve been running for a while and I finally got a chance to prove how good I can be.”

Rounding out the top-three was NU senior Travis Selby, who also PR’d with a mark of 4:33.02.

“Everyone is working really hard and to have this opportunity is awesome,” said Travis Selby. “We just have to keep going. We’re not done yet.”

Slade and the Selby brothers also impressed in other events as well.

In the 800, Slade finished fifth with a time of 2:09.90. Wesley Selby (2:12.65) was eighth. Winning the 800 was Placer’s Vance Byer (2:00.05).

Travis Selby took third place in the boys 3,200, with a time of 10:27.96. Whitney’s Cole Jamieson (10:19.26) won the race.

A pair of Nevada Union runners take off from the starting line of the girls 1,600-meter race during Wednesday’s track and field distance carnival at Nevada Union High School.

Photo: Elias Funez

Leading the NU girls team was freshman Jessie Slade, who finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:34.07. Granite Bay’s Carly Foster (2:27.26) was first.

The Miners had two other 800 competitors in the top-10 with Megan Schreck (2:50.10) placing eighth and Delaney Sherr (2:53.20) earning ninth.

In the girls 1,600 competition, the Lady Miners were once again led by Jessie Slade, who placed eighth with a time of 5:53.46. Schreck (6:03.39) wasn’t too far behind and placed 10th. Granite Bay’s Foster (5:17.15) won the 1,600, edging out Whitney’s Katie Kopec by 0.15 seconds.

Faring well for Bear River was senior Sean Huska, who finished seventh in the boys 800 with a time of 2:11.23. Huska was also 10th in the boys 1,600 with a mark of 4:49.14.

Earning solid finishes for the Colfax squad was Carlee McCabe, who earned fifth in the girls 1,600; Kelly McCarty, who took sixth in the girls 800; and Logan Biddle, who was 10th in the boys 800.

Forest Lake Christian’s lone participant Annabelle Laputz, a senior, also put in a strong effort, earning eighth in the girls 3,200 and 13th in the 1,600.

BOYS GOLF

Nevada Union’s boys golf team won a close match with Oakmont Wednesday, besting the Vikings by five strokes, 246-251, at Diamond Oaks Golf Course.

Leading the Miners was Trevor Buti with a 42, which matched Oakmont’s Marcus Castillo for the best score of the day.

Nevada Union also got a strong showing from Jaden Owen, who carded a 44.

