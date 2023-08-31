The Bear River Bruins girls’ volleyball team defeated the Mesa Verde Mavericks 3-0 on Tuesday night. Bear River won the first set 25-6 and the following sets, 25-10, 25-11 to improve to 12-1 on the season.
Sophomore Eden Cha had nine Kills; senior Mya Marsh had 11 Kills. Junior Taryn Cleek added three aces and 29 assists, while senior Krissy Kelly had five Aces and four assists.
Bear River will play the Golden Sierra Grizzlies tonight at 6:00 p.m. at home.
The Nevada Union Miners girls volleyball team is 2-5 this young season; they have wins against the Oakmont Vikings and the Colfax Falcons.
Senior Shea Conners leads the team in kills with 20, while senior Kyla Chambers has 11 kills, and freshman Gracie Amick adds ten kills.
Sophomore Valeria Ramirez leads the team in Diggs with 21, followed by senior Kaeli Horn (19), senior Madeleine Larson (14), and Conners (10).
Senior Abby Johnson leads the Miners with 22 assists, and junior Taryn Parmenter adds 19 assists.
Nevada Union travels to Loomis to take on the Del Oro Eagles at 6:00 p.m. tonight.