Kaya Russell

Ghidotti High School student Kaya Russell, 16, of Grass Valley at Palisades Tahoe for the Far West region season closer on the 265 meter Red Dog mogul course on Easter Sunday. She won triple Gold in U17 Moguls, Overall Moguls, and Dual Moguls.

 Courtesy Photo

Sports Reporter

