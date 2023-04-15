Sports Reporter
Ghidotti High School student Kaya Russell, 16, of Grass Valley, California, returned to the mountain of Palisades Tahoe for the Far West region season closer on the 265-meter Red Dog mogul course on Easter Sunday.
She won triple gold in U17 Moguls, Overall Moguls, and Dual Moguls. In addition, Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley appeared at the event, forerunning for the Dual Moguls.
Russell recently returned from the U.S. National Championship in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, with a top 10 finish in Dual Moguls, 14th in Moguls, and 2nd in her age group after the U.S. Team, earning her an invitation to the elite Project Gold training camp with the U.S. Ski Team. This will be Russell’s third time being invited to the U.S. Ski Team Project Gold training camp.
Russell is a scholarship athlete on the Olympic Valley Freestyle Freeride Team at Palisades Tahoe.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com
