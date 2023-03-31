Kaya Russell

Ghidotti High School’s Kaya Russell at the 2023 U.S. National Championships in Waterville, New Hampshire. Russell qualified for the finals in Mogul Skiing and Dual Mogul Skiing.

 Riley McCarthy-McGuire

At the 2023 U.S. National Championship in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, 16 year old Ghidotti Early College High School student Kaya Russell of Grass Valley, earned a spot in the U.S. National Championship Finals in Mogul Skiing and Dual Mogul Skiing.

The top 35 mogul skiers and top 35 dual mogul skiers in the country — after the U.S. Ski team athletes — are invited to compete in the National Championship with the U.S. Ski team making a field composed of Olympians, World Cup skiers, and other top athletes.

