At the 2023 U.S. National Championship in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, 16 year old Ghidotti Early College High School student Kaya Russell of Grass Valley, earned a spot in the U.S. National Championship Finals in Mogul Skiing and Dual Mogul Skiing.
The top 35 mogul skiers and top 35 dual mogul skiers in the country — after the U.S. Ski team athletes — are invited to compete in the National Championship with the U.S. Ski team making a field composed of Olympians, World Cup skiers, and other top athletes.
The athletes each get one qualification run to determine the top 16 finalists for Moguls.
Russell placed 12th in qualifications and 14th in the finals in the Mogul; U.S. Ski team athletes held the top spots.
In Dual Moguls, all athletes compete in an elimination-style battle, with two skiers competing against each other simultaneously until there is one final winner.
In her final dual, Russell competed against Olympian Jaelin Kauf, who won the dual; Russell finished in 10th place, qualifying her for the U.S. Championship Finals.
In the week prior, Russell competed in the Junior National Championship for the top junior mogul skiers in the country, ages 18 and under. Russell placed fourth in Moguls and Dual Moguls.
Russell is a scholarship athlete on the Olympic Valley Freestyle Freeride Team at Palisades Tahoe and was accepted to the team at age nine and has been competing in mogul skiing ever since. She was formerly a Mighty Mite athlete on the Palisades Tahoe Ski Team from ages 5-8.
