GET INTO GOLF: You got this!

Our story begins back in February when a young lady, Amy Bockersette, was given the opportunity to meet Gary Woodland.

Amy is an avid golfer who has Down syndrome.

The introduction came on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, early in the week of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. This 16th hole is a relatively short par-3, yet it is one of the most famous holes in golf due to the stadium style grandstands. Completely surrounded by seating as much as three stories high, the eyes upon you could make any player a bit self-conscious.

With a little coaxing, Gary convinced Amy to play the hole with he and his playing partner.

Standing on the tee, one could hear her aloud, “I got this.” Her swing made solid impact, but sent the ball into the bunker, just short and right of the green.

As the two walked up to the green and viewed Amy’s ball resting on the sand, Woodland would again give her the option to bow out. Undismayed, Amy continued on and reassured herself, “I got this.”

After another good shot, her ball was on the green about 12 feet from the hole. No worries on the upcoming putt. “I got this!”

The putt rolled true and disappeared into the hole.

Of course, the place went crazy. Gary, his playing partner, and the mass of humanity in the stands (literally thousands) were on their feet with appreciation.

“You’re awesome!”

“That’s amazing!”

Amy seemed unfazed. A simple “Thank you!” for every complement she received. It was a remarkable moment.

Fast forward to last week’s U.S. Open. Woodland has been a success on Tour, yet one does not reach a certain level of respect and clout until a major championship win. This, naturally, magnifies the physical mental element within our physical golf game.

We have all experienced this. It could be jitters on the first tee or a putt to win a match. Perhaps it’s our first tournament or when our boss asks us to play on Saturday.

We know we can do it. We’ve done it. But, we’re not so sure about that next shot.

Gary Woodland is human, too. According to pgatour.com, Seeking his first major, Woodland’s mind went back to that day in February. On that memorable round on Sunday, “I got this” was a gentle reminder to rely on his skills and experience.

Woodland’s final putt at Pebble Beach, a 20 footer on his 72nd hole, found the hole and cemented his victory as US Open Champion.

We are all different. Our goal’s are different. However, if we want to succeed on the course or in life, we need confidence to achieve our potential. Sometimes that might just be a little voice to remind us “I got this!”

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.