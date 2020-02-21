GET INTO GOLF: The not so simple path to 2020 Olympics

A few weeks ago we started the conversation about the upcoming Olympic Games. After a 112 year pause, golf returned to the Games (too bad Tug-of-War didn’t make a comeback).

Forty-one countries were represented in the 2016 Brazil Games. Justin Rose (Great Britain) took the Gold Medal in Brazil four years ago for the boys, and Inbee Park (South Korea) for the girls.

This summer, the event will take place under the Tokyo umbrella at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan. The field for each division will be comprised of sixty international players.

How do players earn their way to Japan? The process is the same for the men and the women with the World Golf Ranking (men) and Rolex Ranking (women). The top fifteen players from each are automatically eligible, however, there is a cap per country of four players.

This, of course, can make it challenging for Americans to get into the field. Right now, there are eleven Americans in the top-15 of the WGR. But, again, only four players per country can get in.

Following the world top 15 eligibility, the field will find 45 more players by going down the “Olympic Golf Ranking” (OGR). The OGR is sanctioned by the International Golf Federations (IGF) and listed at igfgolf.org.

Similar in time-frame to the Ryder Cup and President’s Cup qualifying process, the two-year OGR began in July of 2018 and ends in July. The OGR is issued every Monday following completion of the previous week’s tournaments from around the world.

Candidly, it is not simple and can get a bit convoluted, but Get Into Golf wanted to take a few steps down the rabbit hole without falling in.

So, as we get closer to the Games, we will look at the Americans and the pecking order to get into the field. Also, we will highlight the International players who have a good chance of playing their way to Japan.

What we do know is that the best in the world will be there and we may even be introduced to some future stars that will relish the world stage.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.