GET INTO GOLF: Several courses open for play in Gold Country

More good news for golfers as the Alta Sierra Country Club is open for play. This means that many of the 18-hole courses within a short drive, as well as the nine-hole Black Oak Golf Course, are ready for you to get some exercise and fresh air.

Hop online and make a starting time. Support your local courses — Alta Sierra, The Ridge, Darkhorse, Auburn Valley and Black Oak.

On to national news, the PGA Tour has adjusted their schedule with the first possible event, the Charles Schwab Challenge on the calendar for June 11-14.

Three of the majors are still active. The PGA Championship, originally planned for the middle of May is now on the books for August 9 in San Francisco at Harding Park Golf Course. The U.S. Open, traditionally scheduled for its final round to be played on Father’s Day in June, has been moved to Sept. 14 at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

Masters week, which would have taken place a couple of weeks ago, has been rescheduled for November, giving all of us another reason to be thankful.

The British open will not be played in 2020.

Here’s a fun one. It seems Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will tee it up for COVID-19 relief. Our sources tell us that, although the event is to be televised Memorial Day weekend, the actual dates of play and location will not be disclosed until after recording.

From what we gather, this fundraising round will be a Pro-Am team style of match. Likely there will be stops and starts from play while the players instigate mano-a-mano challenges. Phil is said to have invited Brady and Tiger’s partner will be Manning. Stay tuned.

“Light at the end of the tunnel” is a phrase we are starting to hear more often. State by state, according to their governance, will begin phases of re-opening. Many golf courses around these United States will very soon be cutting new cups once again.

For us, living in the Gold Country, we are grateful our courses are good to go. We can also call this Golf Country.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.