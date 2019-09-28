GET INTO GOLF: Plenty of great golf happening in NorCal this weekend

So, it’s Saturday morning and you think to yourself, “Gee, I could stay in the house all day…or…I can take a drive.”

Let’s go with taking a drive. Now, where to? Napa or Monterey?

Well, let’s look at both. One is known throughout the world for its vineyards and wineries. It even has nearby hot springs and some of California’s best restaurants.

The other is a coastal paradise. Several of the country’s best golf courses are part of the scenery and entertainment legends may be found walking about on any given day.

As an additional incentive, the globes best tour players are teeing it up at each location.

The PGA Tour’s “Safeway Open” is hosted by the Silverado Resort in Napa, while the Pebble Beach Golf Links has a unique pairing of Champions Tour players paired with 78 of the juniors from the First Tee program.

If you are unfamiliar, the First Tee has been positively impacting young lives through the game of golf for over 20 years. Golf, perhaps more than any other sport, provides an opportunity to teach and learn about life skills.

Honesty, patience and discipline are valuable character traits on and off the course.

Physical affects such as flexibility, exercise and stamina are woven into game improvement.

Of course, the social aspects and meeting new people are benefits that can last a lifetime.

First Tee is growing across these United States and is now expanding globally with programs in six international locations.

As mentioned, though a qualifying program, 78 of these youngsters will join household names from the Champions Tour this week at Pebble.

Heading north to Napa, the Safeway Open has become a significant event. Candidly, this used to be a dead zone in the calendar. However, with the Tour’s relatively new “wrap around” schedule and major tournaments moved to earlier in the year, we’ve got more of the top players here this week.

Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are in the field. Also, another famous athlete is lacing up…it’s former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo. Romo is a fabulous player who has experienced a few tour events, but we haven’t seen the type of golf that would keep one on tour. Maybe this will be the week.

Attending any Tour event is an amazing experience and whether its a trip to the coast or the heart of the wine country you might plan for an overnighter. There is no bad choice.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.