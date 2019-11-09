GET INTO GOLF: PGA’s wrap around schedule adds meaning to fall tourneys

The good news about the PGA Tour’s “wrap around” schedule is the increased number of marquee players in the field. Names such as Mickelson, Woods, Spieth, Jason Day, and Justin Thomas have crossed the Pacific to tee it up.

The fall used to be ‘silly season’ for the elite, but now it has meaning. Currently making their way through an overseas stretch, the boys have visited Korea, Japan, China, and are now in Bermuda.

More specifically, the first leg of the World Golf Championships takes place in Shanghai, composed of top-ranked international players. For those who did not qualify for the WGC event, Bermuda is really nice this time of the year.

The less than perfect news is that most of us still see this as a secondary time of the year. It’s really not. This is quality golf with all of those household names in the mix. Yet, we have the NFL on Sundays, the NBA and NHL just got underway, and the World Series produced a winner just a couple of weeks ago.

As a result, something truly remarkable may have been missed.

Sam Snead’s last competitive, PGA Tour win was in 1965. At the age of 53 Snead recorded his 82nd win on tour. The most wins anyone, ever would capture before or since.

Of course, this record has stood for over 50 years. To put this into greater perspective, Jack Nicklaus has 72 wins. Ben Hogan had 64 wins and Arnold Palmer had 62 wins, respectively.

Other records will likely never be broken. Bryon Nelson had 11 consecutive wins and 18 wins in one season. He also had 52 all-time wins before retiring at 34 years of age.

Mike Souchak made six birdies in a row at the St. Paul Open in 1954. This record stood for almost 60 years until Kevin Streelman made seven in a row during the Traveler’s Championship in 2014.

So, what you may have missed is Tiger’s 82nd win a couple of weeks back at the Zozo Championship in Japan. This ties Snead’s 54 year old record. Simply remarkable.

Here are two important things to point out. First, as mentioned, this was not a ‘throw away’ tournament. Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy finished second and third, respectively. Many of the World Golf Ranking’s top players were in the field.

Also, due to the new philosophy and schedule of the PGA Tour, this is not what previously may have been call an International event. An International event would be administrated by another, international tour. Asia, Europe, and Australia have their own tours that PGA Tour players will enter, but they do not count toward the PGA Tour’s money list or FedEx rankings.

By the way, Sam Snead had 141 total wins and Tiger has 109 around the world.

This is amazing stuff and we can now watch the leaderboard each week to see if Tiger has a shot at number 83.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.