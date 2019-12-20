GET INTO GOLF: Last minute gifts for golfers

So-called “Black Friday,” the busiest shopping day of the year, has come and gone. Literally millions of gung-ho credit card holders pressing toward a merchants’ door in the wee morning hours. Now that this day has passed, it is safe for us golfers to venture out and find the perfect gift.

However, finding the ideal gift is not always a tidy procedure and, if you’re anything like me, your heart is the right place, but your schedule makes the purchase process a sprint down the final stretch. More than that, what do you buy? Gee, they won’t like that or they probably have a hundred of those.

Once again, Get Into Golf, is here to help with our annual “Things to Get for the Golfer who has Everything” list. In no particular order, please consider several fun or fundamental items that should help expedite the process and reduce brain power (to be saved for more social activities).

GOLF BALLS: It doesn’t matter what type of player you are or how many golf balls you have, one always likes to see more. The cool thing is that golf balls have become stylish. You can get bold, colorful golf balls, themed (patriotic, other sports, etc) and even golf balls with emojis.

GOLF BALL FINDING GLASSES: Okay, this might end up being a ‘gag gift’ but these blue tinted glasses claim to help people locate golf balls in hard to find areas. You can find them online at SharperImage.com for $60.

A GOOD BOOK: This time of the year, sometimes the best day is spent with a good book. Get a copy of “The Match.” It’s a golf book, but this fabulous story of top professionals Hogan and Nelson’s match with elite amateurs Ward and Venturi is written with a certain mystique.

GOLFERS GPS UNIT: It wasn’t that long ago that a hand-held GPS unit was a very unique, relatively expensive device. Today, the types and their price have wide range. So, we are going to highlight a new, clever version: the Voice Caddie VC300 series. The whole hand-held thing can be inconvenient – in the bag, out of the bag – in the pocket, out of the pocket. However, the Voice Caddie can be placed on your belt or even a lapel….and it talks to you (believe it or not, Amazon will still get this one to you before Christmas).

THE SWINGER BOX: You’ve heard of the Wine-of-the-Month Club or other clubs that send a themed product on a periodic basis. Candidly, this is more a novelty, than a gift for an avid golfer. Yet, Swing Box has price tiers that allow one to choose from a single golf glove all the way up to a box that includes golf apparel, golf balls and tees. I don’t care who you are, we would all want to know what is in that box each month (swingergolfbox.com).

Now, again, if you’re like me your shopping has yet to begin. So, take a leisurely drive or hop online and make a solid choice. On Amazon, there are options that will arrive before Christmas.

And, as you discover new things (by wandering down the aisles or surfing on the internet) there is still time to tell your “Santa” all of the cool things that you would like for yourself.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.